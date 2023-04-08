Schumer says Texas abortion pill ruling is about GOP ‘goal of a nationwide abortion ban’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Texas abortion pill ruling that could restrict access to mifepristone is about a “Republicans’ goal of a nationwide abortion ban.”

Schumer told reporters in a press call on Saturday that the decision from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, is “awful, extreme and unprecedented.” He said the ruling would “strip away” health care from millions of Americans.

“Let’s be clear — this is about the Republicans’ goal of a nationwide abortion ban,” he said.

Schumer said the lawsuit is coming from “MAGA Republicans” using the court system to “enact an extreme agenda” that is unpopular with the country.

“Republicans have been working for years to chip away at reproductive rights. With the Dobbs decision last year, we saw the greatest backslide of individual liberties in half a century,” he said.

President Biden also said the case is part of an attack on abortion rights, saying in a statement that “the lawsuit, and this ruling, is another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk.”

“It is the next big step toward the national ban on abortion that Republican elected officials have vowed to make law in America,” Biden added.

Schumer said Republicans are making clear through their case that their objective is “your body, our choice.” He said the ruling marks the first time that a long-time approval of a drug by the FDA has been overturned.

Kacsmaryk sided with an antiabortion group in ruling that the FDA improperly rushed the approval process for mifepristone, which took more than four years before the drug was approved in 2000. He said in his decision that the agency violated federal standards and allowed a dangerous drug regimen to get on the market.

Schumer said mifepristone has been “widely and safely and effectively” been used for many years. He said this ruling could set precedent for any drug on the market being subject to having its approval revoked if some person or group opposes its distribution.

“What could come next if some fringe radical group brings a lawsuit? Cancer drugs? Insulin? Mental health treatment?” he said.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) told reporters on the call that “far-right extremists” came up with a legal challenge to a decades-old FDA approval to prevent women from having a medication abortion.

Mifepristone is one of two drugs used for medication abortions and is also used in some cases to manage early miscarriages. More abortions in the country happen through medication than through a medical procedure.

Murray said mifepristone is “safer than Tylenol.”

“The science is done. The results are in. This ruling is not about science. It is about ideology. It is not about protecting women. It is about controlling their bodies,” she said. “It is cruel, and it flies completely in the face of all reasons and logic.”

She said the public should be able to rely on the FDA to make its decisions based on “science, not politics” and not a ruling from “one judge.”

“This is the result of a decades-long effort by Republicans to ban abortion in every part of the country every way they can,” she said.

Murray said she opposed Kacsmaryk’s nomination before the Senate because of his “far-right” beliefs and view that “someone else knows better than a woman about her own personal medical decisions.”

“Republicans want to ban abortion everywhere, from Seattle to New York,” she said.

She said Democrats will continue to work to get the votes necessary to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to restore the rights enshrined by the Roe v. Wade ruling under federal law.

The Biden administration has launched an appeal to Kacsmaryk’s ruling. The judge gave a week for the government to try to get emergency relief before his ruling goes into effect.

A separate ruling from a judge in Washington, also released Friday, barred the FDA from pulling mifepristone from the market, conflicting with Kacsmaryk’s decision.