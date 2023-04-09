trending:

Senate

Blumenthal to undergo surgery after breaking leg at UConn Huskies parade

by Lauren Sforza - 04/09/23 7:35 AM ET
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to unveil legislation on preventing gun violence.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he will undergo surgery Sunday after he broke his leg after someone fell on him while participating in the UConn men’s basketball team parade.

Blumenthal, 77, tweeted Saturday that he fractured his femur, but expects to make a full recovery. The senator told News 12 Connecticut that another parade attendee tripped and fell on top of him while taking a video of him during the parade. Despite the injury, Blumenthal said he was in “good spirits.”

“I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today,” he tweeted. “Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery!”

“Proud to be there. GO HUSKIES,” he added.

The UConn Huskies won the men’s NCAA tournament last week, besting the San Diego State Aztecs 76-29. The team’s celebratory parade took place in Hartford, Conn. on Saturday and the lineup included Connecticut congressional leaders, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and other local officials.

Fellow Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who also attended, tweeted praise for Blumenthal for finishing the parade despite the injury.

“FYI after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE,” he said. “Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Blumenthal is serving his third-term as a senator for the state. He was previously Connecticut’s attorney general for 20 years.

The Senate is on Easter recess this week and will reconvene on April 17.

