Senate

Schumer to force Senate vote on resolution condemning Trump call to defund DOJ, FBI

by Jared Gans - 04/11/23 11:20 AM ET
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is set to unveil a resolution next week blasting former President Trump’s call to remove funding from the FBI and Justice Department (DOJ) over the federal investigations into him. 

Schumer sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues in the Senate on Tuesday that he is presenting a resolution to “defund” the federal law enforcement agencies. 

“Donald Trump’s call for defunding federal law enforcement agencies is a baseless, self-serving broadside against the men and women who keep our nation safe,” the letter states. 

“The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances,” Schumer continued. 

Trump posted his comment last week on Truth Social amid a barrage of complaints about the New York investigation into him over the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. 

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” Trump said, claiming that Democrats had “weaponized” the agencies against him. 

The resolution from Schumer will state that the Senate “recognizes and appreciates the dedication and devotion” from those who work in federal law enforcement, condemns calls to “defund” the FBI and DOJ and rejects “partisan attempts” from Trump and his allies to reduce trust in federal law enforcement for political or legal benefit. 

Some Trump allies like Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have also called defunding federal law enforcement agencies involved in investigations into Trump. 

But political experts and strategists warned that Trump’s comments could be politically dangerous and put pressure on Republicans who use of a message of being “tough on crime” during campaign. 

House Republicans have called for investigations into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is overseeing the investigation into Trump, and how he has used any federal funds in his probe.

