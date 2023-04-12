trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Trump supporter Lindsey Graham praises Tim Scott’s 2024 pitch: ‘It comes from the heart’

by Jared Gans - 04/12/23 12:18 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/12/23 12:18 PM ET

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday praised the 2024 presidential election pitch from his fellow South Carolina GOP senator, Tim Scott, saying that “it comes from the heart.” 

Scott announced earlier in the day that he is launching an exploratory committee for president, setting himself up to potentially become the newest entry into the Republican primary and challenger to former President Trump for the GOP nomination. 

“I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it because I lived it,” he said in a video announcing the committee’s launch. 

Graham, a close ally of Trump who joined the former president for a campaign event in South Carolina earlier this year, complimented Scott’s sincerity behind his pitch for the presidency. 

“When it comes from Tim Scott, it comes from the heart,” Graham tweeted. “My friend and colleague Tim Scott has one of the most compelling stories in American politics and the country as a whole.” 

Graham said Scott is a “thought leader” for conservatism “on all fronts” and a steady voice for social conservatism. He said Scott’s knowledge of the U.S. economy and “belief in the benefits of capitalism” make him uniquely positioned to move the country forward. 

Graham said he is proud of Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who launched her bid for the presidency in February, for showing “what our state has become.” 

“Tim will be a powerful force in the 2024 election cycle if he chooses to run,” he said. 

Scott is preparing to visit the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina this week. The exploratory committee will allow him to raise money for a potential presidential run, covering the cost of polling and travel. 

“This is personal to me. I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional,” he said in the video.

Tags 2024 presidential election exploratory committee gop primary Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham Republican nomination Republican presidential primary Tim Scott Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  3. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  4. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  5. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  6. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  7. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  8. 4 major risks still facing banks and why you should care
  9. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  10. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit 
  11. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  12. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  13. Democrats ask DOJ to probe expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers
  14. News organizations sue to retrieve Jan. 6 footage released to Tucker Carlson
  15. Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk
  16. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  17. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  18. Pompeo: Macron remarks after China trip ‘galling’
Load more

Video

See all Video