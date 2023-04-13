trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Here’s how the Senate could replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee

by Al Weaver - 04/13/23 2:18 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 04/13/23 2:18 PM ET
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) arrives to the Senate Chamber for a series of nomination votes on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Feinstein announced that she will not seek another term in the Senate.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) this week asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to temporarily replace her on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Her prolonged absence from the upper chamber has stymied Democrats’ ability to confirm judges and led to a growing chorus calling for her to resign.

But the process of replacing Feinstein, 89, on the high-profile panel, like much of Senate procedure, is fairly arcane and — adding to the trouble — has precious little precedent.

According to Senate sources, Schumer next week will bring up a resolution that would call for a temporary replacement for Feinstein’s slot. He will first try to do so via unanimous consent, meaning a single senator can object and block the effort.

If that happens, the resolution would be subject to a filibuster and need to win 60 votes, including at least 10 Republicans.

A big reason for the complicated process is that committee assignments are handed out at the beginning of every Congress as part of an organizing resolution between the majority and minority parties determining the formation of each panel.

While some committees have had members temporarily step aside as chairman or ranking member due to an indictment, like Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), or an investigation, like former Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), altering that agreement in the middle of a Congress has not happened in recent memory.

Two House Democrats took the stunning step Wednesday of calling for Feinstein to resign. Her absence from the upper chamber has left the Judiciary Committee deadlocked between Democrats and Republicans and prevented it from moving nominees to the floor.

Feinstein, who has been away from the Senate since early March, announced a few hours later that she would not be returning to the Capitol when the Senate reconvenes after a two-week recess due to ongoing health complications.

Tags Chuck Schumer Dianne Feinstein

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Suspected US intelligence leaker arrested in Massachusetts
  2. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  3. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  4. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  5. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  6. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  7. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  8. Multiple Texas colleges experience swatting incidents
  9. NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact
  10. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  11. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  12. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  13. McConnell to return to Capitol after five-week absence 
  14. Air National Guardsman led online group where US documents leaked: report
  15. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  16. LGBTQ, immigrant advocates warn against travel to Florida
  17. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  18. Khanna defends call for Feinstein to resign
Load more

Video

See all Video