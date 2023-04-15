trending:

Senate

Rubio accuses Biden administration of downplaying Pentagon leaks: ‘It is a big deal’

by Jared Gans - 04/15/23 10:22 PM ET
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to discuss worldwide threats on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) accused the Biden administration on Saturday of downplaying the recent leak of classified intelligence and military documents, saying “it is a big deal.” 

Rubio criticized comments that Biden reportedly made on Thursday saying that the leak contained nothing “of great consequence,” telling Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in an interview that Biden cannot communicate effectively with the world. 

Rubio said the leak will require a “comprehensive evaluation” of how the country classifies documents, how they are “compartmented,” how people have access to them and how they are secured. 

“In this case, it was posted online by a 21-year-old guy. It doesn’t sound like he was a spy for any country,” he said. “He was trying to show off to his friends, but you see the damage that it’s done.”

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested on Thursday and charged the next day with violating the Espionage Act in connection with the leak. Officials believe he posted the documents in a group he was in on Discord, an online messaging app used mainly by gamers and young people.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, said this was a “deliberate, criminal act.” 

The revelations from the documents leak also possibly caused some international relations challenges for the U.S., as the information leaked included an assessment of Ukraine and Russia’s abilities in their war and spying operations that the U.S. has in several countries, including some allies. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes U.S. cooperation with allies was “not affected” by the leak. 

“This downplaying of the stuff — if it’s not a big deal, why did the FBI go raid the guy’s home and arrest him in an armored vehicle?” Rubio said. “It is a big deal.”

