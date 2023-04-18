trending:

Senate

Fetterman jokingly addresses body double conspiracy theory

by Stephen Neukam - 04/18/23 7:38 PM ET
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives for the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Fetterman suffered a stroke.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) jokingly played along with a conspiracy theory that he had a body double, posting a video in which he interrupts himself explaining that the rumor was false, posing as a fake body double.

“During my time during the hospital, the fringy fringies really came up with a conspiracy theory that I have a body double,” Fetterman said in the video. “And I just want you to know that’s just crazy. That’s not true.”

The video then cuts to Fetterman, wearing a different colored hoodie and athletic shorts, walking in the door and pretending to be the senator’s body double.

“Yo, dude, John, what event am I supposed to be doing this afternoon?” the fake body double Fetterman asked.

Both versions of Fetterman then look at the camera and shrug. 

Fetterman acknowledging and poking fun at the conspiracy theory that he had a body double comes as the lawmaker returned to the Senate this week following a six week stay in the hospital, during which he received treatment for clinical depression. 

Fetterman’s health has been under the microscope after he suffered a stroke during his campaign in the 2022 midterms. While some have called into question Fetterman’s ability to serve in the Senate following his hospital stay, the lawmaker has returned to the chamber with optimism.

“I am so happy to be home,” Fetterman said on Twitter after leaving the hospital late last month. “I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs.”

