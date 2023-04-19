trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Fetterman opens up on mental health: ‘My depression was in full force’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 12:09 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 12:09 PM ET
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.)
Greg Nash
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) arrives to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023 after spending the past six weeks treating clinical depression.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) opened up about his struggle with mental health that prompted him to take a leave of absence from the Senate in a new interview with People Magazine.

Fetterman returned to the Senate this week after being treated for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for six weeks. In the interview with People Magazine, he said that for years he did not believe his depression was “significant enough to go get help,” but his Senate campaign against Republican challenger Mehmet Oz “accelerated” his depression.

Fetterman said that his debate with Oz on Oct. 25 earmarked when the depression started to kick in, saying that he remembers reviews describing his performance a “disaster.” At the time, Fetterman was recovering from a stroke in May and was facing communication challenges as a result of the stroke, on which Republican critics pounced.

“I don’t have any regrets because I believe that I had a responsibility to do the debate, but after that point, to me, that was where the depression really started to set in,” he told People.

His wife, Gisele Fetterman, told People that even on election night, the now-senator was not as happy as someone would expect him to be.

“After he won, you expect someone to be at their highest and really happy and celebratory,” Gisele said. “And after winning, he seemed to be at the lowest. That was, for me, the moment of concern.”

Fetterman recounted that when swearing in to his new position on Capitol Hill, his “depression was in full force.” He said shortly after he was sworn in, he needed to do something to address his mental health, and ultimately made the decision to check himself in.

He said “one of the happiest days” of his life was when the neuropsychiatrist at Walter Reed told him his depression was in remission. He said that he decided to check out of Walter Reed last month once he started to feel joyful about life instead of just feeling that it is “bearable.”

“I don’t care if you’re a liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, we all can be depressed — and we all can get made healthier,” he said. “Go to the doctor or whoever you’re able to. Address your depression. I was skeptical it would make anything better, but it did. It works. And I’m so grateful.”

Tags depression John Fetterman John Fetterman Mehmet Oz People

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  2. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  3. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  4. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  5. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  6. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  7. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  8. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  9. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  10. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
  11. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  12. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  13. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  14. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  15. Trump reasserts dominance over GOP with post-indictment offensive
  16. ABC, CNN anchors press Dominion over Fox News settlement: ‘What you didn’t ...
  17. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  18. Pence to target Trump’s remarks on China’s Xi
Load more

Video

See all Video