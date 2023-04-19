trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say Feinstein should resign over absence: poll

by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 4:17 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 4:17 PM ET
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins debate on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court but Republicans are likely to try to drag out the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats believe that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should resign amid her prolonged absence due to her health, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

The Economist/YouGov poll found that 65 percent of Americans, including 64 percent of Democrats, said Feinstein should resign due to her over a month-long absence. Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized last month with shingles and has since been recovering at home, prompting some Democrats and other officials to call for her to resign.

Seventy-eight percent of Americans who do not have a favorable view of Feinstein said she should resign in the new poll. However, 64 percent who have a favorable opinion of the California senator came to the same conclusion.

Twice as many Americans, 41 percent, believe that old age hurts members of Congress by making their work “more difficult” rather than help them with “wisdom and experience.”

The calls for her to resign have raised concerns of a double standard among male and female lawmakers from critics, as other male lawmakers have also taken leaves of absence due to their health. Sens. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have each taken health related absences, but neither has faced calls to resign from their colleagues.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) highlighted the issue last week telling reporters, “It’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way.”

“I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way,” she said.

After faced with growing calls for her resignation, Feinstein requested a replacement for her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, as her absence has prevented judicial nominations from moving forward. Republicans denied the request, forcing Democrats to wait out Feinstein’s return to the Senate.

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted April 15-18 among 1,500 Americans. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Tags Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Economist/YouGov poll John Fetterman John Fetterman Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell Senate

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  5. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  6. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  7. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  8. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  9. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  10. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  11. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  12. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  13. Supreme Court extends brief pause on abortion pill ruling
  14. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  15. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
  16. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  17. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  18. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video