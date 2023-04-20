trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Labor nominee Julie Su defends record as key Senate Democrats remain undecided

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 04/20/23 1:38 PM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 04/20/23 1:38 PM ET
Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee nomination hearing for her to be Secretary of Labor in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Annabelle Gordon
Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee nomination hearing for her to be Secretary of Labor in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Biden Labor Secretary nominee Julie Su defended her record during Thursday’s confirmation hearing amid a series of hurdles facing her nomination. 

It’s unclear whether Su, who spent the last two years as deputy Labor secretary and previously led California’s labor department, has the votes to be confirmed.  

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) haven’t said how they’d vote. Business interests concerned about Su’s pro-labor stances are running ads in those senators’ home states pressuring them to vote against her nomination.

Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee made similar attacks on Su’s record Thursday, pointing to unemployment fraud in California under Su’s watch and her involvement with a controversial state law that reclassified independent contractors as employees. 

Su pitched herself as a consensus-builder focused on boosting apprenticeship programs and opportunities for small businesses. Su frequently referenced her work alongside former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who received significant Republican support for his confirmation and has endorsed Su. 

“I have been a leader dedicated to finding and expanding the vast areas of common ground between employers and employees,” Su told senators. 

Su, whose mother immigrated to the U.S. from China on a cargo ship, would be President Biden’s first Asian American cabinet secretary.

Sanders blasts corporate opposition 

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the committee’s chairman, kicked off the hearing by criticizing business interests that are running ads pressuring senators to reject Su’s nomination. He said that Su’s nomination would be a no-brainer without business opposition. 

“The debate over Ms. Su really has nothing to do with her qualifications,” Sanders said. “This debate, really, has everything to do with the fact that Julie Su is a champion of the working class of this country who will stand up against the forces of corporate greed.” 

A series of ad campaigns are pressuring swing-vote Democrats to oppose Su.

Franchisers and gig companies are raising concerns about her support for California laws that they said undermined contractors and threatened their business models. They’re worried about how Su would approach a key Biden administration proposal to reclassify contractors at the federal level. 

Flex, a trade association representing app-based companies such as Uber and Lyft, said that Su didn’t “sufficiently address” its concerns during the hearing. 

“We continue to be deeply concerned with Julie Su’s objectivity, particularly given her record in California of undercutting independent work — with real impacts on families and communities,” Flex CEO Kristin Sharp said in a statement. 

Democrats on the committee largely threw their support behind Su on Thursday. The senators being targeted by business interests, who all voted to confirm Su as deputy labor secretary, don’t serve on the HELP committee. 

The AFL-CIO is launching its own six-figure ad campaign backing Su, signaling her importance to the labor movement. The country’s largest labor federation is also targeting the Democratic holdouts in their home states. 

“This is the time for them to show who they stand with. Is it workers or is it big corporations?” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler told reporters Wednesday. 

Republicans paint Su as incompetent 

Republicans focused on rampant fraud in California’s unemployment system during Su’s tenure as California Labor secretary at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Under your leadership in California, $31 billion was fraudulently paid out,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Su. “In this case, your record there is so severely lacking. I don’t know how in the world it makes sense for the president to nominate you to take over this department.”

The California Business and Industrial Alliance is airing TV ads in D.C. and Montana highlighting the fraudulent payments, warning that Su “could import California’s failed policies to Washington, D.C.”

Democrats on the committee argued that unemployment fraud was widespread during the period of pandemic-era expanded federal benefits. Sanders noted that several states run by GOP governors had a higher rate of unemployment fraud than California at the time. 

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) told Su he’s concerned about business opposition to her nomination. GOP senators accused Su of being biased against corporations and too closely aligned with labor unions throughout the hearing. 

Su insisted that she met with corporate interests throughout her tenure as deputy Labor secretary, not just labor unions. 

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the committee’s ranking member, sought to distance Su from Walsh, stating that Walsh worked with all parties and had “significant experience in negotiations and managing organizations.” 

“With 150 labor contracts expiring this year, the potential of replacing him with someone who has a history of bias and no direct experience handling labor disputes should be concerning to everyone,” Cassidy said. 

Cassidy questioned whether Su would pursue a more aggressive joint-employer rule that is backed by unions and fiercely opposed by franchisers. Su responded that the proposal isn’t a priority for her department. 

Alex Gangitano contributed to this report.

Tags Bernie Sanders Confirmation Hearing Joe Manchin Julie Su labor Labor Labor Secretary lobbying Marty Walsh nomination nomination

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  4. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Trump may stay away from rape trial to ease NYC traffic jams, lawyer says
  7. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  8. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  9. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  10. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  11. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  12. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  13. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. Washington state lawmakers pass ban on semi-automatic rifles
  16. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  17. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  18. ‘Resupply is not an option’: Lawmakers wargame Chinese invasion of Taiwan
Load more

Video

See all Video