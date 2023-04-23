trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling

by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 10:04 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 10:04 AM ET
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Annabelle Gordon
File – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sparred with CNN’s Dana Bash over the recent abortion pill ruling, questioning whether the Food and Drug Administration has gone “too far” in approving the medication. 

“Sending the abortion drug through the mail is a big change in how it is provided. In 2000, when it was first approved, you had to have four visits to the doctor. In 2021, The Biden administration said you don’t have to even consult a physician anymore and send it through the mail,” Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Is that safe? … Has the FDA gone too far? Have they used the procedures in place to make such a dramatic change? That’s what the court will decide,” he told Bash. 

When asked about whether he believes a ban on the abortion pill is a federal or state issue, Graham responded that he has always supported a 15-week ban on abortion. When pressed further on if the abortion pill issue is a federal issue, Graham said, “Yeah, it is a human rights issue.”

Graham also said that abortion up to “the moment of birth” is “barbaric” and accused Bash of “covering for” Democrats when she pressed him further on whether it is a state or federal issue. 

“For the record, Roe went up to viability,  but I just want to button this up. The -,” Bash said. 

“Quit covering for these guys, no, no, no, your media and you keep covering for these guys,” Graham interjected. “They introduce legislation that allowed abortion on demand … up to the moment  of birth. That was their position in Washington. That’s the law they want to pass and nobody in your business will talk about it.”

Bash responded, “Senator, I’m not covering for anybody and you know that time when I have Democrats on and I’ve had Democrats, I have asked many all of them about their position on where, where they believe this issue to be.”

The Supreme Court on Friday paused a lower court ruling, meaning access to the common abortion pill mifepristone will remain unchanged, for now.

The justices said they will put on hold a ruling from a Texas federal judge while the Biden administration’s appeal proceeds.

Tags abortion pill ruling Dana Bash FDA Food and Drug Administration Joe Biden Lindsey Graham Mifepristone

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  5. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  6. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  7. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  8. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  9. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  10. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  11. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  12. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  13. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. upends the family table
  14. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  15. How will COVID shots be paid for after emergency ends?
  16. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  17. Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke
  18. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
Load more

Video

See all Video