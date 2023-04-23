Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sparred with CNN’s Dana Bash over the recent abortion pill ruling, questioning whether the Food and Drug Administration has gone “too far” in approving the medication.

“Sending the abortion drug through the mail is a big change in how it is provided. In 2000, when it was first approved, you had to have four visits to the doctor. In 2021, The Biden administration said you don’t have to even consult a physician anymore and send it through the mail,” Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Is that safe? … Has the FDA gone too far? Have they used the procedures in place to make such a dramatic change? That’s what the court will decide,” he told Bash.

When asked about whether he believes a ban on the abortion pill is a federal or state issue, Graham responded that he has always supported a 15-week ban on abortion. When pressed further on if the abortion pill issue is a federal issue, Graham said, “Yeah, it is a human rights issue.”

Graham also said that abortion up to “the moment of birth” is “barbaric” and accused Bash of “covering for” Democrats when she pressed him further on whether it is a state or federal issue.

“For the record, Roe went up to viability, but I just want to button this up. The -,” Bash said.

“Quit covering for these guys, no, no, no, your media and you keep covering for these guys,” Graham interjected. “They introduce legislation that allowed abortion on demand … up to the moment of birth. That was their position in Washington. That’s the law they want to pass and nobody in your business will talk about it.”

Bash responded, “Senator, I’m not covering for anybody and you know that time when I have Democrats on and I’ve had Democrats, I have asked many all of them about their position on where, where they believe this issue to be.”

The Supreme Court on Friday paused a lower court ruling, meaning access to the common abortion pill mifepristone will remain unchanged, for now.

The justices said they will put on hold a ruling from a Texas federal judge while the Biden administration’s appeal proceeds.