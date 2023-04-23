Durbin: Clarence Thomas would have ‘ignored’ invitation to testify on ethics

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Sunday that he invited the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts to testify to Congress about the court’s ethical standards because Justice Clarence Thomas would have “ignored” such an invitation, amid controversy over his financial disclosures.

“Why not invite Justice Thomas?” host Chuck Todd asked Durbin on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I think I know what would happen to that invitation. It would be ignored,” Durbin said. “It is far better from my point of view to have the chief justice here. Listen, this is John Roberts’ court. We are dealing with a situation where history will remember it as such.”

The nation’s highest court has come under scrutiny after a ProPublica report earlier this month found that a Republican mega-donor paid for Thomas to take part in various luxury vacations over two decades without disclosing them.

Thomas said later that he was “advised” that he did not need to disclose the trips. Another ProPublica report found that Thomas also didn’t disclose a 2014 real estate deal he’d made with the same Texas billionaire, Harlan Crow — and the revelations have sparked outrage and debate over ethics for justices.

Durbin since set plans to hold a hearing on May 2 on ethical standards for the Supreme Court and has asked Roberts to testify voluntarily.

Durbin on Sunday said Roberts is an “articulate, well-schooled man” who would “do well” before the Judiciary committee.

“But history is going to judge the Roberts’ court by his decision as to reform, and I think this is an invitation on May 2 for him to present it to the American people,” the senator said, noting that he’s “still waiting” for Roberts to respond to the invite.

“Why this Supreme Court, these nine justices, believe they are exempt from the basic standards of disclosure, I cannot explain. And I think Chief Justice should appear before our committee and explain something or explain the changes that he’s going to make,” Durbin said.