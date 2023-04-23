trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Durbin: Clarence Thomas would have ‘ignored’ invitation to testify on ethics

by Julia Mueller - 04/23/23 7:47 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/23/23 7:47 PM ET
Dick Durbin
FILE – Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Sunday that he invited the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts to testify to Congress about the court’s ethical standards because Justice Clarence Thomas would have “ignored” such an invitation, amid controversy over his financial disclosures.

“Why not invite Justice Thomas?” host Chuck Todd asked Durbin on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I think I know what would happen to that invitation. It would be ignored,” Durbin said. “It is far better from my point of view to have the chief justice here. Listen, this is John Roberts’ court. We are dealing with a situation where history will remember it as such.”

The nation’s highest court has come under scrutiny after a ProPublica report earlier this month found that a Republican mega-donor paid for Thomas to take part in various luxury vacations over two decades without disclosing them.

Thomas said later that he was “advised” that he did not need to disclose the trips. Another ProPublica report found that Thomas also didn’t disclose a 2014 real estate deal he’d made with the same Texas billionaire, Harlan Crow — and the revelations have sparked outrage and debate over ethics for justices.

Durbin since set plans to hold a hearing on May 2 on ethical standards for the Supreme Court and has asked Roberts to testify voluntarily.

Durbin on Sunday said Roberts is an “articulate, well-schooled man” who would “do well” before the Judiciary committee.

“But history is going to judge the Roberts’ court by his decision as to reform, and I think this is an invitation on May 2 for him to present it to the American people,” the senator said, noting that he’s “still waiting” for Roberts to respond to the invite.

“Why this Supreme Court, these nine justices, believe they are exempt from the basic standards of disclosure, I cannot explain. And I think Chief Justice should appear before our committee and explain something or explain the changes that he’s going to make,” Durbin said.

Tags Chuck Todd Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Dick Durbin Dick Durbin harlan crow John Roberts John Roberts SCOTUS Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Majorities don’t want Biden, Trump to run in 2024: survey
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Ocasio-Cortez says Greene, not McCarthy, is ‘running the caucus’
  4. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  5. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  6. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  7. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  8. Pence says he’ll ‘tell the truth’ before Jan. 6 grand jury
  9. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  10. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  11. Russia ‘will not forget or forgive’ US refusal of journalist visas
  12. Democrats fret GOP cooperation on judicial votes will be short-lived
  13. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
  14. GOP works to keep abortion rights measures off state ballots: report
  15. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  16. Mace: Republicans ‘going to lose huge’ in 2024 with current abortion ...
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
Load more

Video

See all Video