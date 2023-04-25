trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Sanders forgoes 2024 bid, endorses Biden

by Al Weaver - 04/25/23 4:44 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 04/25/23 4:44 PM ET
Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Annabelle Gordon
Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is seen during a nomination hearing for Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su to be Secretary of Labor on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday that he is supporting President Biden’s reelection in 2024 and is foregoing a third presidential bid himself. 

Sanders, who finished second to Biden in 2020 for the Democratic presidential nomination, made the announcement hours after Biden announced his bid for a second White House term. He also discouraged any progressive politician or individual from challenging the incumbent president and to train their focus on defeating former President Trump or another eventual GOP nominee. 

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders told The Associated Press in an interview. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.” 

“People will do what they want to do,” Sanders said about a possible progressive challenger to the president. “I think Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee. And my job, and I think the progressive movement’s job, is to make certain that he stands up and fights for the working class of this country and does not take anything for granted.” 

Sanders had left the door open to a 2024 campaign for much of the past year, largely in case Biden, 80, declined to seek a second term. Biden has for months teased that he would seek four more years in office, but waited until Tuesday to make that call official. 

The decision also means that Sanders, 81, will not seek the presidency again. Sanders, who also finished second to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race for the Democratic nod, said that running for the presidency was “a wonderful privilege.”

“I enjoyed it very much and I hope we had some impact on the nature of American politics. But right now, my job is to do what I can as chairman of the [Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee], to see Biden gets reelected and to see what I can do to help transform policy in America to help protect the needs of workers,” he told the AP. 

Sanders is up for reelection for a fourth term in 2024, but has yet to announce his plans.

Tags Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders 2024 Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  3. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  4. Sharp decline in federal tax receipts raises serious concerns about debt ceiling
  5. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  6. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  9. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  10. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  11. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  12. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  13. Trump civil trial judge weighing Democratic megadonor backing of E. Jean Carroll
  14. Tester vows to block Biden’s Amtrak board nominees
  15. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  16. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  17. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  18. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
Load more

Video

See all Video