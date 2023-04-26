Manchin invites ‘Shark Tank’ host to West Virginia after he expressed interest in building refinery

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has invited “Shark Tank” host and investor Kevin O’Leary to West Virginia after the businessman expressed interest in building an oil refinery in the United States.

“West Virginia has a long history of providing the energy independence necessary for our country to become the world power it is today,” the senator wrote. “Knowing the mutual interest, the Mountain State and your company have in securing the future of energy in the United States, I would like to invite you to visit and see what we have to offer.”

In an interview with Fox Business earlier this month, O’Leary said he is going to build a refinery in the United States, noting that he is at a point in his life where he wants to “do something big.”

“It’s going to cost about $14 billion,” he said in the interview. “I’m going to syndicate that debt and that equity. I’m going to find a state that wants to work with me.”

“I’m going to get a permit and we’re going to do the right thing for America. We have to have more refineries,” O’Leary added.

Manchin’s letter suggested that he would like West Virginia to be the state O’Leary invests in and touted why his state would be best suited for a refinery. The West Virginia Democrat, who is the chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, added that the state would also be an “excellent partner” for O’Leary’s project.

He championed his state as having “ample transportation opportunities,” and noted that it was part of the country’s “largest natural gas producing region” — making West Virginia a “great home” for a potential refinery.

“I will be pleased to bring together my federal, state and local colleagues, so you may see the collaborative effort the Mountain State will provide to earn your trust and your economic investment” Manchin said. “I truly believe West Virginia would make a great home for your project.”