trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senators introduce bipartisan bill targeting deadly tranq street drug

by Jared Gans - 04/26/23 12:09 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/26/23 12:09 PM ET
A new bill introduced in the Senate would target the use of the illegal animal tranquilizer Xylazine, also known as tranq.  (SBG Health/WebMD)

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) introduced legislation on Wednesday targeting a deadly street drug known as tranq through officials taking steps to prevent its spread. 

A release from Cruz, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, states that the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (TRANQ) Research Act would help fight an increase in the use of the illegal animal tranquilizer Xylazine, nicknamed tranq. 

The legislation would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which works to advance U.S. “innovation and industrial competitiveness,” to improve its understanding of tranq and other synthetic drugs, create new tests for detecting it and partner with entities that are often the first to encounter the drug. 

Cruz and Welch said in the release that tranq has devastated communities in their respective home states of Texas and Vermont and across the country. 

“To protect our citizens, we must work swiftly to prevent deadly new drugs like tranq and the truly horrifying side effects that come with it from taking hold,” Cruz said. “I am proud to work on a bipartisan basis with Senator Welch to improve our knowledge of these devastating drugs so we can aid those on the frontline of this battle.” 

Welch noted that additional information about the drug is needed before the country can address the crisis. 

“With better information, we can get resources directly to those working on the frontlines and combat the rise of these dangerous new drugs,” he said. 

The release notes that the Drug Enforcement Administration found a “skyrocketing” increase in detections of tranq from 2020 to 2021. Detections grew by almost 200 percent in the South, more than 100 percent in the West and more than 60 percent in the Northeast, the release states. 

Users often combine tranq with other drugs like fentanyl and Xanax, but tranq itself is not an opioid, so Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses, cannot affect it. 

The release states that Reps. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) and Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.) have introduced companion legislation to the TRANQ Research Act in the House. 

The Biden administration declared Xylazine-laced fentanyl an emerging threat to the country earlier this month.

Tags National Institute of Standards and Technology Peter Welch Peter Welch Ted Cruz Ted Cruz tranq xylazine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  4. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  5. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  6. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  7. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  8. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  9. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  10. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  11. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  12. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  13. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  14. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  15. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  16. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  17. Mattel releases first ever Barbie with Down syndrome
  18. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Last-minute changes to House GOP plan raise ...
Load more

Video

See all Video