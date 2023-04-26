trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Scott, Rosendale throw support behind McCarthy’s debt limit plan

by Alexander Bolton - 04/26/23 2:27 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 04/26/23 2:27 PM ET
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) speaks to a reporter as he arrives to the Senate Chamber for a vote regarding a nomination on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) joined Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), a key vote in the House, Wednesday in voicing strong support for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) proposal to raise the debt limit and cut spending.

Scott, who chaired the Senate Republican campaign arm in 2022, and Rosendale said it’s time “to end the tyranny flowing out of Washington by ending the reign of bureaucrats in the executive branch who are currently undermining Congress” through regulations empowered by the Inflation Reduction Act and other bills passed by the Democratic Congress in 2021 and 2022.”

“The Republican solution to America’s debt ceiling problem is to return power back to where it belongs: with the American people,” they wrote in a joint Fox News op-ed.

“The proposal released by Speaker McCarthy won’t be popular with the Washington elites that have gotten rich in decades of government waste, but it is being totally embraced by the American people who are fed up with Congress not being accountable to them,” they wrote.

They took aim at Biden’s budget proposal to Congress, which they argued would add up to nearly $4.8 trillion in new taxes, including a $37 billion tax increase on domestic energy producers.

Scott is emerging as one of the most vocal proponents in the Senate for attaching major spending reforms to debt-limit legislation.

Rosendale’s support for McCarthy’s plan is significant because he was previously viewed as one of the swing votes the Speaker needed to muster 218 votes required to pass it.

Rosendale initially opposed McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker in January.

But on Wednesday he and Scott hailed McCarthy’s leadership.

“The truth is that there is a strong, conservative Republican Party all across America that is demanding action to put our nation back on a path to fiscal sanity,” they wrote.

Tags Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Matt Rosendale Matt Rosendale Rick Scott Rick Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  2. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  3. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  4. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  5. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  6. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  7. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on COVID and school closures
  8. Haley says Disney can move to her home state after it sues DeSantis
  9. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  10. GOP clears key procedural hurdle in sprint to debt ceiling vote
  11. Manhattan DA asks court to order Trump to keep evidence confidential
  12. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  13. Woman suing Texas for abortion ban calls out Sens. Cruz, Cornyn: ‘I nearly ...
  14. Mace flips to yes on debt ceiling bill
  15. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  16. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  17. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  18. ‘Reckless’: Biden veto threat looms over GOP debt ceiling bill, White House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video