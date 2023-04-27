trending:

Senate

Watch live: Gov. Justice launches Senate challenge to Manchin in W.Va.

by TheHill.com - 04/27/23 4:30 PM ET
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to officially launch his campaign for Senate Thursday afternoon from The Greenbrier, a resort in West Virginia owned by the governor. Following months of speculation, Justice filed paperwork Thursday to run for the state’s U.S. Senate seat against Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Manchin, one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection in 2024, has yet to announce whether he will seek another term. A recent Morning Consult survey found that more West Virginians — 66 percent — approve of Justice over Manchin, who received 38 percent support.

Justice will join Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) and Chris Rose — a Trump-aligned fourth generation coal miner — in the GOP primary.

The event is expected to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

