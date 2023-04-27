Rubio warns against Florida going after companies for ‘political purposes’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Thursday warned against politicians going after companies for “political purposes” after Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the latest escalation in the ongoing standoff between the governor and entertainment company.

Rubio said in an interview on Fox News that Florida addressing an arrangement that gave Disney “governmental-type powers” is a “perfectly legitimate thing.” But he said it raises concerns that a business could face retribution for disagreeing politically with a state legislature.

“I think where it gets problematic in the eyes of some people is when you start creating the idea — and I’m not saying we’re there yet as a state — but the idea that somehow if you run crossways with us politically, whoever’s in charge, then you may wind up in the crosshairs of the legislature for political purposes to make a statement at you,” Rubio said.

Rubio’s remarks come one day after Disney sued DeSantis, alleging the Florida governor is harming the business as punishment for it exercising its right to free speech.

Tensions have been high between DeSantis and Disney for months since Disney criticized the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which restricts the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools and has been called “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

After Disney denounced the law and said it would work to repeal it last year, DeSantis took action to increase state control over the 25,000-acre area that Disney has self-governed for decades, the Reedy Creek Improvement District. He slammed Disney for having “extraordinary special privileges” as an “unaccountable Corporate Kingdom.”

DeSantis signed a law granting himself the authority to appoint a five-member board to oversee the district, which would be renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. But before the board could take over, the previous members of the Reedy Creek district signed an agreement to give Disney developmental authority over the theme park.

Rubio said he is concerned that if this type of situation happens “too many time,” businesses might hesitate to come to Florida out of fear that they could face political retaliation.

“Again, a hypothetical issue, but I do think that Disney is not different from any other company in the world, and I don’t know why they should have government powers. That’s something that was given to them a long time ago, and that’s up for review every year the legislature looks at it,” he said.

Rubio is not the only Republican who commented on the situation between DeSantis and Disney.

Former President Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary that DeSantis is widely expected to jump into, predicted that Disney might not invest additional money in Florida or leave the state over the feud. He said DeSantis is “being absolutely destroyed” by the company.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, suggested in a tweet that her home state would accept Disney if it wished to relocate from Florida.