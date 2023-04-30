trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Sanders warns lawmakers not to ‘go to war on the working class’ during debt negotiations 

by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 12:24 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 12:24 PM ET
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) questions Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023 to discuss the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last month.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said he’s open to some spending cuts as Congress works out how to deal with the debt ceiling and the threat of default, but knocked House Republicans’ recent proposal and warned lawmakers not to “go to war against the working class.”

 “I think we can move toward cutting military spending. We’re now spending 10 times more than … any other country on Earth, massive cost overruns in the Pentagon. I’m certainly open to demanding that the largest corporations in this country and the wealthiest people start paying their fair share of taxes,” Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked whether he’d consider other spending cuts as part of an ultimate deal.

“And I’m willing to look at any other proposals. There’s a lot of waste within government. Let’s go after it. But don’t go to war against the working class of this country, lower-income people. Don’t tell kids that they can’t afford to go to college or cut back on public education in America. We have already too much inequality in America. Let’s not make it worse,” he added.

The Republican-controlled House last week passed a bill to raise the borrowing limit and cut spending, which now has little chance of getting through the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Sanders on Sunday said President Biden is “right” to push for a “clean” debt limit increase instead.

“What we need is a clean debt ceiling bill. You pay your bills, and then you can sit down and negotiate what a sensible budget is,” Sanders said.

“What the Republicans are saying in their budget proposal is that, at a time of massive income and wealth inequality, when the richest people are becoming much richer, while working-class people are struggling, what they want to do is to cut programs for nutrition, for education, for health care, throw hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people off the health care they need,” the senator said.

Sanders also said Biden can “start negotiating tomorrow” on possible spending cuts.

“But you cannot be holding the American people or the world’s economy hostage. What the Republicans have got to say is, absolutely, we are going to make sure that we pay our debts. Let’s sit down and negotiate a budget.”

Tags Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders debt ceiling Debt limit House GOP Joe Biden spending cuts

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  5. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  6. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  7. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  8. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  9. Top GOP negotiator: US won’t default if Biden, Senate ‘recognize the ...
  10. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  11. Harris preps for her biggest task yet: Biden 2024 
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Ramaswamy says he won’t let Trump dodge debates
  14. Mace criticizes DeSantis for signing six-week abortion ban in ‘dead of ...
  15. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  16. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  17. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
  18. Trump, Biden seek safe spaces far from debate stage
Load more

Video

See all Video