Senate

Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening Maryland Senate seat

by Al Weaver - 05/01/23 11:50 AM ET
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) during a rally for Maryland Democratic candidate for Governor Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced that he is retiring at the end of his term, creating a rare vacancy in a deep blue state on the 2024 map.

“It’s time,” Cardin, 79, told The Baltimore Sun in an interview. “I always knew this election cycle would be the one I would be thinking about not running again, so it’s not something that hit me by surprise. I enjoy life. There are other things I can do.”

Cardin is one of three Senate Democrats to announce plans not to seek reelection in 2024, alongside Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). 

Democrats are defending 23 seats of members who caucus or vote with the party this cycle compared to only 11 for Republicans. 

DEVELOPING.

Tags Ben Cardin Dianne Feinstein

