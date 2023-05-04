Heinrich running for reelection to Senate in New Mexico

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced he would run for reelection Thursday, after cruising to victory in 2018, as the Democrats will seek to hold on to a slim Senate majority.

“I’m running for the Senate again, because we still have more work to do,” Heinrich said in a campaign launch video. “We need to diversify New Mexico’s economy. We have to continue the transition to clean energy.”

Heinrich, a two-term senator, served another two terms in the House before being elected to the upper chamber in 2012.

In his reelection launch video, he homed in on Democratic efforts to boost child care aid, pass gun safety legislation and expand veterans health care benefits.

Heinrich serves on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, the Appropriations Committee, and the Intelligence Committee.

Heinrich, a former city council member in Albuquerque, defeated Republican Mike Rich in 2018 by more than 24 points and did not face a primary challenger.

Heinrich’s announcement that he will seek reelection comes as Democrats in the chamber face a difficult election map in 2024, having to guard a number of vulnerable lawmakers in traditionally Republican states.

That list includes Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who has said he is running for reelection, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has not yet revealed his plans. Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D) retirement will also leave a vacancy in Michigan.

But Heinrich’s reelection bid takes a safe Democratic seat off the board for lawmakers in the state after Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced this week he would not seek reelection, opening up a competitive and deep primary in the state.