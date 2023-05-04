Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the Senate has continued to “swiftly confirm” judicial nominees amid her nearly two-month absence due to shingles.

“The Senate continues to swiftly confirm highly qualified individuals to the federal judiciary, including seven more judicial nominees who were confirmed this week,” Feinstein said in a statement. “There has been no slowdown.”

Feinstein was hospitalized in early March, following her shingles diagnosis. She was released from the hospital several days later but has yet to return to work.

As the 89-year-old senator’s absence has stretched on, several Democrats have called on her to resign, citing Feinstein’s key post on the Senate Judiciary Committee and subsequent delays advancing President Biden’s judicial nominees.

The panel last month advanced its first batch of nominees to the Senate floor since mid-February, with the backing of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). However, several other nominations remain stuck in committee.

“While the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced eight strong nominees during my absence, I’m disappointed that Republicans on the committee are blocking a few from moving forward,” Feinstein said Thursday.

“I’m confident that when I return to the Senate, we will be able to move the remaining qualified nominees out of committee quickly and to the Senate floor for a vote,” she added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was prepared to tell reporters Tuesday that he was “hopeful” Feinstein will be back in Congress next week, according to a picture of his notes taken by a Politico photographer.

Her statement Thursday included no timeline for a return.