trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Sinema warns of ‘humanitarian crisis’ when Title 42 lifts

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 9:14 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 9:14 AM ET
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) arrives for an all-Senators briefing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to discuss the leaked documents on a Discord chatroom by Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeria.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) is warning of a “humanitarian crisis” when Title 42 expires later this week. 

“Everyone here in Arizona knows we are not prepared. The Biden administration had two years to prepare for this and did not do so. And our state is going to bear the brunt and migrants will be in crisis as soon as next week. It will be a humanitarian crisis because we are not prepared,” Sinema told CBS’ Margaret Brennan in an interview for “Face the Nation.”

The pandemic-era policy that allowed the U.S. to more easily expel migrants seeking asylum at the border is set to expire on May 11, as the declaration of a public health emergency for COVID-19 ends.

Sinema and fellow Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) last week introduced a bipartisan bill to extend President Biden’s authority to expel migrants without a hearing even after Title 42 lifts. 

The proposal “is about tiding this over, giving us some time and space for the Biden administration to do their job, and for us legislators to actually create a plan that can get through both the House and the Senate,” Sinema told CBS News.  

The senator bashed the federal government for inaction on the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. “The failure of the United States government to secure our border and manage immigration properly has been a crisis my entire life,” she said.

The Biden administration is temporarily deploying 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of an anticipated migrant surge when the policy expires.

“I’ve asked this Congress for help in terms of what they need at the border,” Biden said of his decision in an interview on Friday. “They need more agents. They need more people to clear people. They need more action.”

Tags immigration Joe Biden kyrsten sinema Kyrsten Sinema thom tillis Thom Tillis Title 42 U.S.-Mexico border

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  2. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  3. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  6. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  7. Biden approval slips to new low in wake of 2024 campaign launch: survey
  8. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  9. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  10. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  11. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  12. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  13. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  14. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  15. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  16. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  17. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  18. Christie warns a Trump, Biden rematch ‘is bad for the Republican Party’
Load more

Video

See all Video