trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 9:55 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 9:55 AM ET
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing in response to recent criticism of the ethical practices of some justices of the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been criticized for accepting luxury trips nearly every year for more than two decades from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said the “tangled web” around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is facing criticism over his financial disclosures, “just gets worse.” 

“This tangled web around Justice Clarence Thomas just gets worse and worse by the day. I don’t know what’s going to come up next. I thought I’d heard it all, but more disclosures about his activities — it just embarrasses me,” Durbin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” 

Thomas has come under scrutiny after reporting from ProPublica revealed that Texas billionaire Harlan Crow paid for Thomas to take part in various luxury vacations without the justice reporting them. Thomas said later that he was “advised” that he did not need to disclose the trips. 

A subsequent ProPublica report determined that Thomas had also not disclosed a 2014 real estate deal he’d made with the same Republican megadonor. 

A third ProPublica report found that Crow paid thousands of dollars in tuition to a private boarding school for Thomas’s great-nephew. Federal ethics laws only require the justices to report gifts given to a “dependent child,” but the series of revolutions together has raised concern about Thomas and upped scrutiny on the court overall. 

“The question is whether it embarrasses the Supreme Court and the chief justice,” Durbin said on Sunday, adding that Chief Justice John Roberts “has the power in his hands” to make ethics reforms on the nation’s highest court.

Durbin said last week that his reaction to the latest ProPublica findings was a “combination of sadness and rage.” The Senate Judiciary Committee, which Durbin chairs, held a hearing last week on ethics reforms for the court.

Tags Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Dick Durbin Dick Durbin Ethics harlan crow John Roberts John Roberts Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  2. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  3. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  6. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  7. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  8. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  9. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  10. Biden approval slips to new low in wake of 2024 campaign launch: survey
  11. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  12. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  13. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  14. California task force votes in favor of reparation proposals for Black residents
  15. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  16. Christie warns a Trump, Biden rematch ‘is bad for the Republican Party’
  17. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  18. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
Load more

Video

See all Video