trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

‘History’ will judge Chief Justice John Roberts, Durbin says

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 10:19 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 10:19 AM ET
Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin (D-Ill.)
Annabelle Gordon
Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) is seen during a hearing to discuss Supreme Court ethics on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said “history” will judge the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts amid controversies about ethics on the nation’s highest court.

“Chief Justice Roberts has the power in his hands to change this first thing tomorrow morning. He could announce a code of conduct for the court and finally mean something. He can announce that the court will be subject to at least the minimum standards that apply to all other federal judges,” Durbin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” 

“This is the Roberts Court and history is going to judge him by the decision he makes on this. He has the power to make the difference,” the senator added. 

A series of reports from ProPublica have revealed that Texas billionaire Harlan Crow paid for Thomas to partake in luxury vacations, engaged in a real estate deal with Thomas and paid tuition money to a private boarding school for Thomas’s great-nephew. 

The reports have brought new scrutiny upon the Supreme Court justices. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which Durbin chairs, held a hearing last week on ethics reforms for the court — and Roberts declined an invitation from Durbin to speak before the committee.

Durbin on Sunday also highlighted revelations from a recent Washington Post report that conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo directed tens of thousands of dollars to Thomas’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, and requested that she not be named in the paperwork. 

“You shouldn’t have that sort of thing happening at the highest court in America. It just destroys the integrity of the court,” Durbin said.

Tags Clarence Thomas Dick Durbin Dick Durbin harlan crow John Roberts John Roberts leonard leo

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  2. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  3. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  6. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  7. Biden approval slips to new low in wake of 2024 campaign launch: survey
  8. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  9. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  10. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  11. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  12. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  13. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  14. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  15. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  16. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  17. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  18. Christie warns a Trump, Biden rematch ‘is bad for the Republican Party’
Load more

Video

See all Video