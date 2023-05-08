trending:

Senate

Schumer to convene special Senate Democratic caucus meeting on gun violence 

by Alexander Bolton - 05/08/23 1:31 PM ET
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) points to a reporter as he addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for Senate Democrats to hold a special caucus meeting to discuss gun violence in the wake of multiple high-profile mass shootings over the past several weeks.  

Schumer’s call to action comes after a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed eight people and wounded seven at a mall Saturday in Allen, Texas, and five other people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed by a suspect armed with an AR-15 in Cleveland, Texas, April 29.  

President Biden on Sunday called on Congress once again to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.  

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high capacity-magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers,” Biden said in a statement.  

Schumer on Sunday called the news of the mass shooting in Texas “horrifying.” 

“We pray for the victims, the survivors, their families and the community and thank the first responders,” he tweeted. “We must keep working to end gun violence in America. We must keep working for stronger gun safety legislation.” 

The big question for Schumer is whether Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the leading Republican on gun-violence issues, will agree to negotiate a new gun-safety bill with Democrats.  

He played a central role in crafting the gun-violence bill that Congress passed and Biden signed after the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, nearly a year ago.  

Cornyn said earlier this year that he didn’t see much opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to address new federal laws to curb mass shootings. 

Cornyn and other Republicans oppose banning assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, as well as requiring background checks for all gun purchases and transfers.  

