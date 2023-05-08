trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Trump throws support behind bipartisan railway safety bill

by Al Weaver - 05/08/23 1:31 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 05/08/23 1:31 PM ET
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023. The competition between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is intensifying as the former president is scheduling a return trip to Iowa on the same day that the Florida governor was already going to be in the state that will kick off the Republican contest for the White House. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former President Trump on Monday threw his weight behind a bipartisan railway safety package that aims to prevent similar disasters to the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The bill, spearheaded by Sens. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), would include new safety requirements for trains carrying hazardous material. The legislative push comes months after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that was carrying toxic chemicals through the eastern Ohio town. 

In a social media post, Trump criticized President Biden for not appearing in the area and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for his response to the derailment before offering his support for the bipartisan legislative effort.

“JD Vance has been working hard in the Senate to make sure nothing like this EVER happens again, and that’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass his Railway Safety Act. JD’s terrific bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement!!!” Trump wrote

The Railway Safety Act is moving toward legislative action as it will receive a markup by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. 

Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) have both thrown their backing behind the legislation. 

Brown told The Hill last week that he was confident the bill would win the support of the requisite number of Senate Republicans to get the blueprint over the finish line in the upper chamber. However, he questioned whether it would win the needed backing among House Republicans. 

Trump’s support for the proposal would likely help grease the skids for a number of House GOP members to do so themselves. 

If the bill ultimately makes it to Biden’s desk, it is likely to become the first major piece of legislation to make it through the divided Congress and be signed into law. 

Among other things, the bipartisan package also includes a number of items the rail industry has opposed consistently, including train size limits and beefed-up inspection requirements. The bill would also hike fines on railroads for safety violations. The rail lobby is also pushing for changes to the bill, including to remove a provision that mandates two-person crews. 

Tags Donald Trump JD Vance Sherrod Brown

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  3. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  4. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  5. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  6. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  7. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  8. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
  9. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  10. Russia’s Wagner leader reverses withdrawal threat from Bakhmut
  11. Robert Kennedy Jr. sees ‘overwhelming evidence’ CIA involved in JFK ...
  12. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  13. Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts
  14. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  15. Debt limit divide comes to a head as Biden, McCarthy meet at White House
  16. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  17. Richard Dreyfuss says new diversity rules for Oscars ‘make me vomit’
  18. US courts are practicing medicine without a license — for a fix, look to the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video