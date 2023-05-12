New Jersey mayor subpoenaed in criminal probe of Menendez: report

A mayor in New Jersey has been subpoenaed as part of a criminal investigation into Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), NBC News reported Thursday.

Nicholas Sacco, the longtime Democratic mayor of North Bergen, reportedly received a federal grand jury subpoena Wednesday. He was reelected Tuesday to a ninth term as mayor.

While Menendez has been under investigation over a New Jersey meat company’s exclusive contract with the government of Egypt to certify halal exports, the newest subpoenas were reportedly unrelated to those allegations.

Rather, they sought information about legislative changes in New Jersey, sources told NBC News.

“As they always have, Mayor Sacco and the Township of North Bergen will comply with any inquiry they receive from law enforcement and will cooperate fully,” a North Bergen spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

Menendez’s office confirmed in October that he was under investigation but said the senator did not know the scope of the probe.

“As always, should any official inquiries be made, the Senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office,” Menendez’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

The New Jersey Democrat was previously indicted on federal corruptions charges for allegedly helping a wealthy Florida eye doctor secure government contracts in exchange for gifts. The case ended in a mistrial in 2017.