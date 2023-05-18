trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Colorado senator proposes special regulator for Big Tech and AI 

by Alexander Bolton - 05/18/23 8:35 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 05/18/23 8:35 AM ET
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) arrives for an all-Senators briefing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to discuss the leaked documents on a Discord chatroom by Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeria.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D) will introduce legislation Thursday to establish a new regulator for the tech industry and the development of artificial intelligence (AI), which experts predict will have wide-ranging impacts on society.  

Bennet introduced his Digital Platform Commission Act a year ago, but he has updated it to make its coverage of AI even more explicit. 

The updated bill requires the commission to establish an age-appropriate design code and age verification standards for AI.  

It would establish a Federal Digital Platform Commission to regulate digital platforms consistent with the public interest to encourage the creation of new online services and to provide consumer benefits, prevent harmful concentrations of private power and protect consumers from deceptive, unfair or abusive practices. 

It would comprise five members appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. 

It would be staffed by experts with backgrounds in computer science and technology policy and have the authority to promulgate rules, impose civil penalties, hold hearings and conduct investigations.  

Bennet believes the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice lack the experts, resources and tech-oriented culture to sufficiently enforce antitrust and consumer protection laws on the tech industry. 

First-term Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) is a co-sponsor of the bill.  

Bennet teamed up with Democratic colleagues earlier this week to introduce a bill that would require a disclaimer on political ads for federal campaigns that use AI-generated content.  

He also introduced a bill last month, the Assess AI Act, which would require a thorough review of AI policies across the federal government and call for regulatory and legislative recommendations to ensure that federal AI tools respect civil rights. 

Tags AI Artificial Intelligence Colorado Michael Bennet Michael Bennet Peter Welch Peter Welch

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  5. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  8. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  9. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  10. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  11. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  12. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  13. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  14. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  15. Supreme Court punts ruling on breadth of big tech’s liability shield in ...
  16. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
Load more

Video

See all Video