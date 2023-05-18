Colorado senator proposes special regulator for Big Tech and AI 

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D) will introduce legislation Thursday to establish a new regulator for the tech industry and the development of artificial intelligence (AI), which experts predict will have wide-ranging impacts on society.

Bennet introduced his Digital Platform Commission Act a year ago, but he has updated it to make its coverage of AI even more explicit.

The updated bill requires the commission to establish an age-appropriate design code and age verification standards for AI.

It would establish a Federal Digital Platform Commission to regulate digital platforms consistent with the public interest to encourage the creation of new online services and to provide consumer benefits, prevent harmful concentrations of private power and protect consumers from deceptive, unfair or abusive practices.

It would comprise five members appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

It would be staffed by experts with backgrounds in computer science and technology policy and have the authority to promulgate rules, impose civil penalties, hold hearings and conduct investigations.

Bennet believes the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice lack the experts, resources and tech-oriented culture to sufficiently enforce antitrust and consumer protection laws on the tech industry.

First-term Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) is a co-sponsor of the bill.

Bennet teamed up with Democratic colleagues earlier this week to introduce a bill that would require a disclaimer on political ads for federal campaigns that use AI-generated content.

He also introduced a bill last month, the Assess AI Act, which would require a thorough review of AI policies across the federal government and call for regulatory and legislative recommendations to ensure that federal AI tools respect civil rights.