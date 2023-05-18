trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Sen. Mike Rounds is first senator to endorse Tim Scott for president

by Alexander Bolton - 05/18/23 11:22 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 05/18/23 11:22 AM ET
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) arrives to the Capitol for a series of nomination votes on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds (R) says he will endorse Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) for president, becoming the first Republican senator to publicly endorse a candidate other than Donald Trump for president in 2024.  

Rounds told The Washington Examiner on Wednesday that he has committed to backing Scott, who is expected to formally announce his campaign for president Monday in Charleston, S.C.  

“I do,” Rounds said when asked whether he plans to endorse Scott. “I’ve already told him I would.”  

“I think he is the closest to Ronald Reagan that you’re going to see,” he said. 

Rounds praised Scott as a candidate who would “bring our country together” and “cares deeply about making the right decisions.”

“I believe he will build a good team. He’s got a business background. He’s got a great personal story and he understands and he truly cares about people,” he told The Examiner. 

Scott, who has already formed an exploratory committee for a White House bid, says he will make a “major announcement” in Charleston on May 22.  

He is the only Black member of the Senate GOP conference and took a leading role in crafting elements of former President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, notably tax incentives for investment in underserved communities.  

The 57-year-old senator is running in sixth place in the expected Republican presidential primary field, garnering an average of 2 percent support in the polls.

Scott plans to travel to Iowa next month to attend Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) Roast and Ride fundraiser, along with several other announced and presumed 2024 GOP candidates.  

Iowa will host the first contest of the 2024 Republican presidential primary process.

Trump has the support of 11 Senate Republicans, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Ted Budd (N.C.), Steve Daines (Mont.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Eric Schmitt (Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio).

Graham, Scott’s home-state colleague, explained in a CNN interview last month that he endorsed Trump over his fellow South Carolinian because he thought Trump was “a good president on the things that mattered the most” such as securing the U.S.-Mexico border and fighting Islamic terrorist organizations.  

Tags 2024 presidential election Mike Rounds Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  5. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  8. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  9. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  10. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  11. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  12. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  13. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  14. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  15. Supreme Court punts ruling on breadth of big tech’s liability shield in ...
  16. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
Load more

Video

See all Video