trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Bipartisan lawmakers introduce legislation requiring AM radios in new cars

by Jared Gans - 05/18/23 12:45 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/18/23 12:45 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a bill that would require all new cars to include AM radio as many manufacturers have increasingly been phasing it out. 

A release from the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday states Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who serves as the committee’s ranking member, and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), another committee member, are leading a group of nine other members of Congress from both parties to support the AM for Every Vehicle Act. 

The release states the legislation would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a rule requiring automakers to keep AM broadcast radio in their vehicles with no additional payment, fee or surcharge required. 

It would also require automakers that sell vehicles without AM radio access before the bill goes into effect to clearly disclose to consumers the vehicle does not have it and direct the Government Accountability Office to study whether alternative communications systems could replicate the scope and effectiveness of AM radio in alerting the public about emergencies. 

The bill’s introduction came after reports indicated manufacturers like BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda and Tesla are removing AM radio from their vehicles because electric engines can interfere with the AM stations’ sound. 

Cruz said in the release Congress should quickly pass the bill to ensure the country has access to news, music, talk shows and emergency alerts. 

“Each day, millions of Americans turn to AM radio to stay up to date on life in their community, engage on the issues they care about, or to be simply entertained during rush hour,” Cruz said. “AM radio is a critical bulwark for democracy, providing a platform for alternative viewpoints and the ability for elected officials to share our efforts with our constituents.” 

Markey said free AM radio has been essential for use in emergencies and as a source of news, weather, sports and entertainment for tens of millions of people for decades. 

“Carmakers shouldn’t tune out AM radio in new vehicles or put it behind a costly digital paywall. I am proud to introduce the ‘AM for Every Vehicle Act’ to ensure that this resilient and popular communication tool does not become a relic of the past,” he said.

Tags AM for Every Vehicle Act AM radio broadcast radio Ed Markey Ed Markey National Highway Traffic Safety Administration news broadcasts Senate Committee on Commerce Science and Transportation Ted Cruz Ted Cruz U.S. Government Accountability Office

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  10. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  11. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  12. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  13. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  14. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  15. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  16. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  17. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
Load more

Video

See all Video