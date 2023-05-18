Bipartisan lawmakers introduce legislation requiring AM radios in new cars

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a bill that would require all new cars to include AM radio as many manufacturers have increasingly been phasing it out.

A release from the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday states Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who serves as the committee’s ranking member, and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), another committee member, are leading a group of nine other members of Congress from both parties to support the AM for Every Vehicle Act.

The release states the legislation would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a rule requiring automakers to keep AM broadcast radio in their vehicles with no additional payment, fee or surcharge required.

It would also require automakers that sell vehicles without AM radio access before the bill goes into effect to clearly disclose to consumers the vehicle does not have it and direct the Government Accountability Office to study whether alternative communications systems could replicate the scope and effectiveness of AM radio in alerting the public about emergencies.

The bill’s introduction came after reports indicated manufacturers like BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda and Tesla are removing AM radio from their vehicles because electric engines can interfere with the AM stations’ sound.

Cruz said in the release Congress should quickly pass the bill to ensure the country has access to news, music, talk shows and emergency alerts.

“Each day, millions of Americans turn to AM radio to stay up to date on life in their community, engage on the issues they care about, or to be simply entertained during rush hour,” Cruz said. “AM radio is a critical bulwark for democracy, providing a platform for alternative viewpoints and the ability for elected officials to share our efforts with our constituents.”

Markey said free AM radio has been essential for use in emergencies and as a source of news, weather, sports and entertainment for tens of millions of people for decades.

“Carmakers shouldn’t tune out AM radio in new vehicles or put it behind a costly digital paywall. I am proud to introduce the ‘AM for Every Vehicle Act’ to ensure that this resilient and popular communication tool does not become a relic of the past,” he said.