trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate to break for recess as debt ceiling talks heat up

by Al Weaver - 05/18/23 1:14 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 05/18/23 1:14 PM ET
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Annabelle Gordon
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., after returning from a meeting at the White House to discuss the debit limit with President Biden, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday that the Senate will go ahead with its planned one-week recess next week despite a lack of a deal between the White House and lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling.

Schumer added that senators will receive a 24-hour notice in case a deal is struck and they have to return to vote on a negotiated bill before they’re scheduled to be back on May 30. 

“The negotiations are currently making progress. As Speaker McCarthy has said, he expects the House will vote next week if an agreement is reached and the Senate would begin consideration after that,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Members should remain aware and be able to return to the Senate within a 24-hour period to fulfill our responsibilities to avoid default.” 

Senators were hopeful the recess would remain intact, but some were also expecting to have to stay in Washington. The lion’s share of talks remain between President Biden’s team and Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office and allies, with the Senate largely sidelined.

The Senate now will have 12 days off starting tomorrow through Memorial Day. The House is set to be in recess the week of Memorial Day — the same week as the June 1 X date that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has laid out for when the U.S. would run out of cash. 

Negotiations have moved steadily in recent days after Biden, McCarthy and other congressional leaders have appointed lead negotiators. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) is spearheading talks on the GOP side, while White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Legislative Affairs Director Louisa Terrell are doing so for Democrats. 

Tags Chuck Schumer Garret Graves Janet Yellen Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Louisa Terrell Shalanda Young Steve Ricchetti

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  3. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  10. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  11. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  12. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  13. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  14. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  15. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  16. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  17. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
Load more

Video

See all Video