Senate

Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership

by Lauren Sforza - 05/18/23 5:14 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opened and called for an investigation into Anheuser-Busch over its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, saying that the company was potentially marketing its products to a younger audience through the partnership.

Cruz and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to Brendan Whitworth, the Anheuser-Busch CEO and chairman of the Beer Institute, urging him to open an investigation into whether the company violated guidelines that prohibit beer companies from promoting their products to a younger audience. The Beer Institute is the beer industry’s self-regulatory body that establishes buying and advertising guidelines for beer companies to follow.

The senators allege that Mulvaney’s TikTok series, “Days of Girlhood,” skews her audience to those whose ages are younger than the Beer Institute’s guidelines.

The letter specifically pointed to various TikTok videos Mulvaney posted leading up to her partnership with Bud Light, where she posted a sponsored video of her drinking a can of beer.

“The use of the phrase ‘Girlhood’ was not a slip of the tongue but rather emblematic of a series of Mulvaney’s online content that was specifically used to target, market to, and attract an audience of young people who are well below the legal drinking age in the United States,” the senators wrote.

They called on Whitworth to cut the company’s ties with Mulvaney and apologize for allegedly marketing its products to an underage audience. The duo also asked for more information about how the company vets its partnerships, specifically its collaboration with Mulvaney.

“We would urge you, in your capacity at Anheuser-Busch, to avoid a lengthy investigation by the Beer Institute by instead having Anheuser-Busch publicly sever its relationship with Dylan Mulvaney, publicly apologize to the American people for marketing alcoholic beverages to minors, and direct Dylan Mulvaney to remove any Anheuser-Busch content from” her social media platforms, the senators wrote.

Cruz also reiterated the letter he sent while on “Fox and Friends” Thursday, accusing Anheuser-Busch of marketing its content to teenagers.

“We’re calling on the Beer Institute to investigate the degree to which Anheuser-Busch knowingly was marketing to children in going down this road,” Cruz said.

