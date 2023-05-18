trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Feinstein’s complications from shingles more serious than previously disclosed

by Julia Shapero - 05/18/23 5:19 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/18/23 5:19 PM ET
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is welcomed back to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., right, and others following a more than two-month absence as she was being treated for a case of shingles, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, has been delayed in advancing many of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees because of the 89-year-old Feinstein’s absence. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) suffered from more serious complications from her shingles diagnosis than previously disclosed.

A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Feinstein suffered from encephalitis, a rare complication of shingles that causes the brain to swell, as well as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, in which the shingles virus impacts the facial nerve, causing facial paralysis and other symptoms.

“The senator previously disclosed that she had several complications related to her shingles diagnosis,” the spokesperson said in a statement, adding, “While the encephalitis resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March, she continues to have complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.”

Feinstein returned to the Senate last week after being absent more than two months to recover from the bout of shingles. However, the senator said in a statement that her doctor advised that she work a “lighter schedule” as she continues to deal with complications.

“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus,” she said in a statement. “My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate.”

The California Democrat’s return allowed the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance three judicial nominees whose approval had been held up by her absence.

However, the 89-year-old appeared confused while talking with reporters on Tuesday about her extended absence.

“No, I haven’t been gone,” Feinstein said when a reporter asked about the well-wishes she has received from her Senate colleagues since returning. “You should — I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”

Asked if she was referring to working from home, she added, “No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting. Please. You either know or don’t know.”

Tags Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein encephalitis Ramsay Hunt syndrome shingles

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  2. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  3. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  4. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  5. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  8. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  9. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  10. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  11. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  12. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  13. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  14. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  15. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  16. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  17. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  18. Gorsuch slams pandemic emergency power as intrusion on civil liberties
Load more

Video

See all Video