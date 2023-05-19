Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s painful to watch’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the first member of Congress to call for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign, doubled down on his request this week following new details about her health, saying, “it’s sad for anyone to see.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner, the progressive congressman applauded the California senator’s professional accomplishments but emphasized that he believes her ongoing health concerns are disqualifying at this point.

“First, let me say, I admire her career. She has had an extraordinary career. But it’s sad for anyone to see and it’s sad for her own colleagues to see,” Khanna said in the televised appearance Thursday.

Khanna’s public comments came after a much-discussed story in The New York Times that brought additional scrutiny to the 89-year-old senator. The piece revealed more medical issues associated with her shingles recovery, including an encephalitis diagnosis few people knew about, reigniting a debate about how the veteran senator should proceed with her career.

“I’m hopeful that people who are close to her can talk to her and just say, ‘Look, end your service with dignity. Step aside, let the governor appoint someone,’” Khanna said.

Feinstein’s health has been a major focus on Capitol Hill, with some Democrats urging her to step down so that matters on the Senate Judiciary Committee such as judge vacancies can be addressed while the party is in power.

Progressives have particularly been calling for her resignation, swatting off accusations that such requests are sexist or ageist. Khanna said it’s his “hope” that she makes that decision for “her own dignity.”