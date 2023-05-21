trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Cruz blames Democrats for ‘wild spending binge’ despite Trump increases

by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 1:08 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 1:08 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 to discuss ending Title 42 at the border on May 11.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Sunday blamed Democrats for going on a “wild spending binge” after regaining control of the White House and Congress, despite previous spending increases under former President Trump.

“It’s irresponsible, what we are doing to the next generations,” Cruz said on “Fox News Sunday.” “To give you an order of magnitude, in 2017, total government spending was about $4 trillion.”

“Fast forward to today, total government spending has gone from $4 trillion, all the way up to nearly $7 trillion. We’ve nearly doubled government spending since 2017,” he added. 

“What have tax revenues done? They’ve gone from $3.3 trillion to right about $5 trillion,” Cruz continued. “So, we’re taking in a lot more taxes, but they can’t keep up with the Democrats’ wild spending binge.”

According to data from the Treasury Department, the government’s total spending for fiscal year 2017 was $4.79 trillion. Spending remained relatively steady under the Trump administration until 2020, when it jumped to $7.47 trillion. Spending in 2021 was on par with the year before, at $7.38 trillion, before decreasing to $6.27 trillion in 2022, according to the Treasury Department.

“During Donald Trump’s presidency, during COVID, Republicans and Democrats in a bipartisan way passed emergency COVID relief that was very expensive,” Cruz acknowledged on Sunday. “We’re facing a pandemic. We had politicians who had shut much of the country down, and in that emergency, we acted.”

However, he suggested that Democrats continued on a “spending binge” in the following years.

“What happened subsequently is that you had [President] Biden and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] and [former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] do a complete takeover of the federal government and they went on a spending binge,” Cruz said.

Cruz pointed to the spending increase as the reason that Republicans have rejected Biden’s request for a “clean” increase of the debt ceiling, after supporting multiple increases under Trump.

“Well, it’s different because the magnitude of where the debt is massive,” he said.

Tags debt ceiling Donald Trump government spending Joe Biden Ted Cruz Ted Cruz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  4. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  5. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  6. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  7. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  8. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  9. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  10. Cruz blames Democrats for ‘wild spending binge’ despite Trump increases
  11. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  12. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  13. McCarthy says Biden call on debt limit ‘productive,’ leaders to meet Monday
  14. Graham on Durham’s Trump-FBI report: ‘It is done and it’s damning’
  15. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  16. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
Load more

Video

See all Video