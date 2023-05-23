trending:

Senate

Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ‘openly hostile’ to them

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/23/23 1:43 PM ET
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., walks outside a meeting on Senate Republican leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) issued what he described as a “formal travel advisory for socialists visiting Florida,” on Tuesday, warning that the state was “openly hostile” to socialists and their enablers.

“The state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration,” Scott, who is also the state’s former governor, said in a press release.

“Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida,” he added. “Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery.”

Scott’s statement comes days after the NAACP issued its own travel advisory, warning that the state had become “hostile to Black Americans” under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, an LGBTQ rights group, issued travel warnings in recent weeks.

The Florida Republican, who has often served as a political foil to President Biden, used similar language found in the NAACP’s advisory and seemed to mock the dangers outlined by the civil right’s group by drawing parallels to Biden.

He said the counteractive travel advisory came “in direct response to the Biden Administration attempts to erase capitalism and the system that has brought prosperity to Florida and the entire United States.”

