Sinema joins debt ceiling negotiations

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and moderate Democrats have been in discussions with congressional Republicans on certain issues related to negotiations on raising the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed Saturday.

McCarthy said Republican negotiators are speaking to the White House often but have also engaged Sinema and moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.). He said some Democrats are policy experts on certain issues and Republicans want their perspective.

“We gather ideas from them, too, when we’re trying to solve the problem,” he said.

Axios reported earlier on Saturday that Sinema had joined negotiations to help the sides reach agreement on permitting reform.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed support for the idea of permitting reform, or efforts to speed up the approval process for energy or other infrastructure projects, but each party has a different idea of how to go about it. Lawmakers have sought to get a deal on such reform into legislation raising the debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the country should have until June 5 before the limit needs to be raised to avoid a default, instead of June 1, as originally projected. Negotiators for the White House and congressional Republicans have been holding discussions for weeks to try to reach a deal.

Top Democrats and Republicans expressed confidence on Friday that they were nearing an agreement, though major sticking points remain.

Axios reported that Sinema is trying to use her position as an independent senator, having left the Democratic Party in December, and her experience as a key vote for President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to help negotiators find consensus. But some Democratic lawmakers are worried her involvement might limit renewable energy proposals, according to the outlet.

— Updated at 12:23 p.m.