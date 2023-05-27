trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Sinema joins debt ceiling negotiations

by Jared Gans - 05/27/23 10:32 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/27/23 10:32 AM ET

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and moderate Democrats have been in discussions with congressional Republicans on certain issues related to negotiations on raising the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed Saturday.

McCarthy said Republican negotiators are speaking to the White House often but have also engaged Sinema and moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.). He said some Democrats are policy experts on certain issues and Republicans want their perspective.

“We gather ideas from them, too, when we’re trying to solve the problem,” he said.

Axios reported earlier on Saturday that Sinema had joined negotiations to help the sides reach agreement on permitting reform.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed support for the idea of permitting reform, or efforts to speed up the approval process for energy or other infrastructure projects, but each party has a different idea of how to go about it. Lawmakers have sought to get a deal on such reform into legislation raising the debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the country should have until June 5 before the limit needs to be raised to avoid a default, instead of June 1, as originally projected. Negotiators for the White House and congressional Republicans have been holding discussions for weeks to try to reach a deal. 

Top Democrats and Republicans expressed confidence on Friday that they were nearing an agreement, though major sticking points remain.

Axios reported that Sinema is trying to use her position as an independent senator, having left the Democratic Party in December, and her experience as a key vote for President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to help negotiators find consensus. But some Democratic lawmakers are worried her involvement might limit renewable energy proposals, according to the outlet.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Sinema for comment.

Updated at 12:23 p.m.

Tags debt ceiling debt ceiling negotiations Debt limit default Janet Yellen Joe Biden Joe Manchin Josh Gottheimer Kevin McCarthy kyrsten sinema Kyrsten Sinema permitting reform

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says Congress will meet June 5 debt ceiling deadline
  2. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  3. Texas state House to vote Saturday on impeaching GOP attorney general
  4. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  5. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  6. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  7. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  8. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  9. Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes more election bills from GOP-controlled legislature
  10. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  11. Social Security, Medicare and stocks: How a debt-ceiling crisis could affect you
  12. Senate GOP takes backseat on debt talks, fueling anxiety
  13. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  14. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  15. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  16. Sinema joins debt ceiling negotiations
  17. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  18. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
Load more

Video

See all Video