Schumer warns debt-limit debate may stretch right up to June 5 deadline

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is warning Senate Democratic colleagues to prepare to stay in session right up until the June 5 deadline to pass a debt-limit deal because conservatives are threatening to drag out the debate and votes for as long as possible.

Schumer also announced that President Biden’s negotiating team will brief Senate Democrats on the details of the debt-limit package in a call scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

“When the bill passes the House, I will move to immediately begin consideration of the agreement in the Senate. Due to the time it may take to process the legislation in the Senate without cooperation, Senators should prepare for potential Friday and weekend votes,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues.

The expected legislation is expected to pass with large bipartisan majorities in both chambers though conservatives and liberals alike are threatening to vote against it.

Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced their agreement in principle on Saturday evening and McCarthy briefed House Republicans on its details later that same evening.

The legislation, which has yet to be finalized, would extend the debt ceiling for two years, past the 2024 election, freeze non-defense discretionary spending for next year at its current level and then allow it to rise only 1 percent in 2025.

It would rescind $10 billion from the $80 billion Congress provided to the Internal Revenue Service through last year’s Inflation Reduction Act and would allow spending on defense and veterans’ programs to rise.

The deal also would implement stricter work requirements for people without dependent children who receive food stamps and streamline environmental permitting for major energy projects.

“The legislative text of the agreement is now being finalized by the House Republicans and White House. Once the final legislative text is ready, it will be made available to all members and the public to review. The House is expected to consider the legislation this coming week. We will continue to have conversations as a Caucus as we review the agreement over the coming days,” Schumer wrote in his letter to colleagues.

McCarthy has told House Republicans to expect to vote on the package Wednesday.

While Schumer says he will try to pass it through the Senate as quickly as possible, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) warned last week that he would use every procedural tool available to delay the bill, which is coming under fire from conservative critics for not doing enough to reduce the deficit.

“I will use every procedural tool at my disposal to impede a debt-ceiling deal that doesn’t contain substantial spending and budgetary reforms. I fear things are moving in that direction. If they do, that proposal will not face smooth sailing in the Senate,” Lee tweeted on Thursday morning when conservatives began to learn the details of the package.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), an ally of former President Trump, tweeted Sunday that he had “more questions than answers about the proposed debt limit deal,” signaling that other Republicans may join Lee in slowing down Senate consideration of the bill.

Senate aides say that Lee and other conservatives who oppose the package could stretch out the floor debate six or seven days.

That means if Schumer acts Thursday to file a motion to end debate on proceeding to the legislation, it could take until Wednesday or Thursday of the following week to get it to Biden’s desk — a few days after deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Schumer reminded his colleagues again of the looming deadline.

“As you are aware, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has notified Congress that the United States will no longer be able to meet all of its obligations on time by June 5,” he wrote.