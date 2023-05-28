McConnell endorses debt-limit deal, calls on Senate conservatives not to delay it

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is calling on Senate colleagues, including conservative members of his conference, not to drag out the consideration of the debt-limit deal, which could be delayed past the June 5 deadline if senators use every procedural tool available to slow it down.

McConnell applauded Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for winning significant concessions from President Biden, including a cut in non-defense discretionary spending, a recission in funding for the Internal Revenue Service, new work requirements for federal assistance programs and permitting reform for major energy projects.

“The Senate must act swiftly and pass this agreement without unnecessary delay,” McConnell said in a statement Sunday night that appeared directed at Senate conservatives who are thinking about slowing down the bill with procedural delays.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on Thursday threatened to “use every procedural tool at my disposal to impede a debt-ceiling deal that doesn’t contain substantial spending and budgetary reforms.”

Several conservatives including Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) are criticizing the deal for extending the debt limit past the 2024 election while not doing enough to cut spending. They estimate it will add approximately $4 trillion to the debt.

Roy on Sunday panned the deal as a “turd sandwich” and threatened to round up enough Republicans votes to stop it from passing the House.

Lee on Sunday evening retweeted a claim that the deal would only cut 2.4 percent from the $80 billion in new funding the IRS received from a Democratic-controlled Congress last year and most of that cut would come a decade from now.

“Dems love this deal,” he tweeted.

McConnell, however, on Sunday praised the deal as “a much-needed step toward” fiscal reform.

“The United States of America will not default on its debt. Today’s agreement makes urgent progress toward preserving our nation’s full faith and credit and a much-needed step toward getting its financial house in order,” he said.

McConnell framed the deal as a significant Republican win, despite complaints from some GOP lawmakers in both chambers.

“I am especially grateful to Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans for their work to ensure that a debt limit increase comes with serious steps to rein in Washington Democrats’ addiction to reckless spending,” he said, arguing that it would set “meaningful limits on the administration’s spending agenda.”

He also highlighted the energy permitting reforms and reform work requirements for federal food-assistance and welfare programs.

Lee was one of several conservatives who voiced frustration with the emerging deal when new details leaked late last week.

“I fear things are moving in that direction. If they do, that proposal will not face smooth sailing in the Senate,” Lee tweeted on Thursday morning.

Lee or any other senator who opposes the deal could delay final passage in the Senate by six or seven days.

McCarthy wants the House to pass the bill on Wednesday which means Lee could drag the Senate debate until past the June 5 deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Utah senator, however, will come under heavy pressure from colleagues not to risk a technical default by throwing up procedural obstacles to a bill that appears to have strong bipartisan support.

Experts warn that if the federal government defaults on its debt, it would likely cause interest rates to rise and create turmoil throughout the economy.

Biden on Sunday said he expects the deal to pass the House.

Asked whether McCarthy would have enough votes to approve the legislation, Biden told reporters: “I have no idea whether he has the votes. I expect he does, or I don’t think he would have made the agreement.”