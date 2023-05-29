trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/29/23 6:08 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/29/23 6:08 PM ET

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took aim Monday at Uganda’s sweeping new anti-gay law that could include the death penalty, describing it as “horrific & wrong” and calling on other nations to join in his condemnation of the new legislation.

“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse. #LGBTQ,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. 

The Ugandan law has drawn significant public outcry among public officials, including from President Biden, who called the law “a tragic violation of universal human rights.” 

On Monday, Biden threatened possible sanctions for those involved in carrying out human rights abuses and said he instructed his National Security Council “to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda.”

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda.  The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” Biden said in a statement. 

The new law would call for the death penalty in cases of “aggravated homosexuality” and for a life sentence for engaging in gay sex. The state defines “aggravated homosexuality” as homosexual acts carried out by those infected with HIV or homosexual acts that involve children, disabled people or those drugged against their will. 

Tags Joe Biden LGBTQ President Joe Biden Ted Cruz Ted Cruz Uganda

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  2. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  3. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  4. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  5. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  6. Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk
  7. Trump retakes lead from DeSantis in California GOP primary poll
  8. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
  9. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  10. Trump wishes happy Memorial Day to those fighting ‘misfits and lunatic ...
  11. DeSantis blasts debt ceiling deal he says leaves US ‘careening toward ...
  12. Ramaswamy embraces ‘outsider’ label as he takes on Trump
  13. Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham after Ukraine comments
  14. Cruz pans McCarthy’s claim debt deal has nothing for Dems: ‘There are $4 ...
  15. Wagner founder scores bloody political victory in Bakhmut 
  16. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  17. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  18. Trump criticizes Texas Gov. Abbott for silence on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton
Load more

Video

See all Video