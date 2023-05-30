trending:

Senate

Rick Scott says he will oppose bill to raise debt limit 

by Alexander Bolton - 05/30/23 5:32 PM ET
Sen. Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) says he will vote against proposed legislation to raise the debt limit until 2025 in exchange for cuts to domestic discretionary spending, signaling a battle on the Senate floor if the legislation passes the GOP-controlled House.  

“This bill leaves us with trillions more in debt & no clear path to less inflation or a balanced budget. I appreciate the work @SpeakerMcCarthy did to try & negotiate a good deal when @JoeBiden refused to engage, but I cannot support this bill,” Scott tweeted, referring to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden.  

Scott, who ran to replace Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) atop the conference in November, urged members of his leadership team to support amendments to the legislation.  

“Now is our moment to get America back on the path of fiscal sanity. Getting serious about America’s debt isn’t something we can compromise on. If this passes the House, the Senate must take amendment votes and Senate Republican Leadership must stand with everyone working to improve this bill,” he tweeted.  

Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have also signaled opposition to the bill.

