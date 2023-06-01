Debt ceiling live updates: Senate scrambles with default deadline looming

The deal to raise the debt ceiling is in the hands of the Senate after passing the House by a wide and bipartisan margin Wednesday night.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills on June 5 if Congress doesn’t act, which leaves the famously slow-moving upper chamber little time to approve the increase.

While the measure is expected to pass the Senate, lawmakers on Thursday were ironing out an agreement to allow the bill to be passed in time.

Follow along for live updates on Senate action below.