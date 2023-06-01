trending:

Senate

Debt ceiling live updates: Senate scrambles with default deadline looming

by The Hill staff - 06/01/23 5:25 PM ET
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is seen during a press conference following the weekly policy luncheon on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The deal to raise the debt ceiling is in the hands of the Senate after passing the House by a wide and bipartisan margin Wednesday night.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills on June 5 if Congress doesn’t act, which leaves the famously slow-moving upper chamber little time to approve the increase.

While the measure is expected to pass the Senate, lawmakers on Thursday were ironing out an agreement to allow the bill to be passed in time.

Follow along for live updates on Senate action below.

