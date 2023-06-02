GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want reality’ comment at hearing

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) sparked laughter at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing Wednesday when he said he didn’t want “reality” while questioning a witness.

During the hearing on childcare, Mullin asked each of the witnesses before the panel if young children should be taught the Christian hymn “Jesus Loves Me” or the book “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race.”

“When you teach this, don’t you think that other people are saying that white kids are to blame? It’s exactly what they’re going to teach. It’s exactly what it is,” Mullin said, holding up “Our Skin.”

Cheryl Morman, president of the Virginia Alliance for Family Child Care Associations, said she disagreed with the senator.

“First, it is important that we teach Jesus, and Jesus is what we teach. But the reality is …,” Morman began, before Mullin cut her off, demanding, “So which one is better?”

“Could she answer the question, please?” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the committee chairman, interjected.

“I don’t want reality. I’m asking the question which one is better?” Mullin responded, eliciting a wave of laughter, while another senator chimed in with, “Got it on tape.”

Mullin acknowledged that he “misspoke” before continuing on with his argument.