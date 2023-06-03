trending:

Senate

New Hampshire man charged for sending threatening voicemail to senator

by Julia Shapero - 06/03/23 10:33 PM ET
The U.S. Capitol dome at sunset in Washington, D.C. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)

A New Hampshire man was charged on Friday for threatening to kill a U.S. senator, according to federal prosecutors.

Brian Landry, 66, was charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a U.S. official, after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail with the senator’s district field office on May 17, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of New Hampshire.

“Hey stupid,” the voicemail said. “I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking, you piece of f***ing sh**.”

Landry reportedly told investigators that he saw reports of a lawmaker “blocking military promotions” and was “extremely angry with certain politicians over their handling of important entitlement programs for veterans,” according to NBC News.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has led a hold on hundreds of top military promotions and nominations since February, in protest of new Department of Defense policies that allow for paid leave and reimbursement for service members who travel to obtain an abortion.

The Alabama Republican has faced backlash over the controversial hold, receiving the rebuke of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as well as seven former Pentagon chiefs from the last four administrations.

“This indefinite hold harms America’s national security and hinders the Pentagon’s normal operations,” Austin said in a May letter. “The longer that this hold persists, the greater the risk the U.S. military runs in every theater, every domain, and every Service.”  

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has also said he does not support Tuberville’s blanket hold on military promotions.

Tuberville’s national security advisor stepped down on Tuesday, after a Washington Post article suggested he was largely behind the hold. However, the advisor later told Politico that the article overstated his role.

