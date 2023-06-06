trending:

Attorney for billionaire at center of Clarence Thomas controversy offers to meet with Judiciary staff

by Zach Schonfeld - 06/06/23 9:56 AM ET
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing in response to recent criticism of the ethical practices of some justices of the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been criticized for accepting luxury trips nearly every year for more than two decades from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

An attorney for GOP megadonor Harlan Crow offered to meet with Senate Judiciary Committee staff as Democrats push to investigate undisclosed, luxury trips that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted from the real estate developer.

Crow’s attorney, Michael Bopp, has rebuffed the committee’s demands for information, but in a Monday letter, Bopp offered to meet with committee staff to discuss their request.

“While the concerns we expressed in our Response about the Committee’s investigation remain, we respect the Senate Judiciary Committee’s important role in formulating legislation concerning our federal courts system, and would welcome a discussion with your staff,” Bopp wrote.

ProPublica’s reporting on Thomas’s luxury trips with Crow have caused an uproar among Democrats and judicial watchdog groups, renewing a push for the justices to adopt a binding code of ethics. 

Thomas has defended not disclosing the trips, saying they fell under a personal hospitality exception. The exception was clarified earlier this year, and Thomas vowed to follow the new standard in the future.

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats last month asked Crow to provide a full list of gifts and trips he gave Thomas over the years, and requests were also sent to holding companies that own Crow’s private jet, yacht and Adirondacks property. Republicans decried the effort as a strategy to tear down the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

Bopp refused the request in a letter last month, citing separation of powers concerns.

“To reiterate, Congress does not have the power to impose ethics standards on the Supreme Court,” Bopp wrote Monday.

“It therefore cannot mount an investigation for the purpose of helping craft such standards,” he continued. “The Committee also may not pursue an investigation for the purpose of targeting and exposing private facts about an individual.”

