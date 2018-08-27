Sanders congratulates Disney World union workers on minimum wage victory

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems call on Senate to postpone Kavanaugh vote Ocasio-Cortez: 'Medicare for all' proposal 'not just pie in the sky' Dems' confidence swells with midterms fast approaching MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday congratulated Disney World workers for securing a $15 minimum wage during negotiations with Walt Disney Co. after previously chastising the company for failing to pay its employees "a living wage."

"Congratulations to the courageous workers and their unions at Disney World for their historic victory. I applaud everyone who stood up to demand that workers at one of the wealthiest corporations in the world should have a decent standard of living," Sanders tweeted.

CNN reported that the Service Trades Council Union reached an agreement with Disney to increase wages to $15 an hour by 2021. Workers will see a gradual increase over the next three years.

The union, which represented Disney World staff, also secured $1,000 cash bonuses that they were assured earlier this year.

Union members will vote on the agreement on Sept. 5.

Disney said in a statement that the deal represents the "largest proposal ever offered" by the company, according to CNN.

Sanders previously attacked Disney for paying its workers low wages while its executives earned exorbitant salaries.

“I want to hear the moral defense of a company that makes $9 billion in profits, $400 million for their CEOs and have a 30-year worker going hungry,” Sanders told the crowd at a rally in Anaheim, Calif.