Senate

Senators unveil bipartisan legislation targeting spread of invasive spotted lanternfly

by Julia Mueller - 06/07/23 12:12 PM ET
A spotted lanternfly is on a restaurant door handle in lower Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

A bipartisan group of senators Wednesday unveiled a proposal aimed at addressing the spread of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species they warn poses “a significant threat” to the U.S. agricultural economy.

“Spotted lanternflies ravage crops that are critical to Pennsylvania’s economy including grapevines, apples, peaches, hops, and more,” said Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who introduced the bill alongside Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). 

The legislation would designate the spotted lanternfly as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, according to a release from Fetterman’s office.

The insect species, native to China, was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since been found in 13 other states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

The spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide variety of trees, crops and plants and “poses a serious economic threat to multiple U.S. industries, including viticulture, fruit trees, ornamentals and timber,” according to the National Invasive Species Information Center.

The release Wednesday estimates the spotted lanternfly could cost Pennsylvania $324 million per year if not contained. 

“From Pittsburgh to Scranton to Lancaster, the spotted lanternfly has wreaked havoc on Pennsylvania’s agricultural and forestry industries, threatening both the livelihoods of farmers and forest landowners who have lost crops and revenue to the invasive species and the communities across Pennsylvania that depend on them,” Casey said.

A group of House lawmakers have introduced companion legislation in the lower chamber. 

“In Pennsylvania alone, the Spotted Lanternfly could cost hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damage and eliminate thousands of agricultural jobs. We must protect our farmers and harvesters from this invasive and dangerous threat,” said Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.).

