trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senators eye AI competitiveness in bipartisan legislation

by Jared Gans - 06/08/23 4:00 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/08/23 4:00 PM ET
Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Michael Bennet (R-Colo.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/David Zalubowski/Darron Cummings, Pool/Illustration from Adobe Stock Image)

A bipartisan group of senators have introduced a bill that would create a new office that analyzes U.S. strength in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), compared to the country’s competitors, such as China. 

Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced the legislation Thursday calling for the establishment of an Office of Global Competition Analysis. 

A release from from Bennet states that the office would assess technological competitiveness based on intelligence and commercial data, which it said are too often separated into intelligence and civilian agencies, respectively. 

The statement also argues that the separation has often left the U.S. unaware of its capacity in certain technologies — such as 5G and semiconductors — compared to other countries, and understanding the entire ecosystem is essential to seeing the threats and technologies from the technologies. 

“We cannot afford to lose our competitive edge in strategic technologies like semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence to competitors like China,” Bennet said. “To defend our economic and national security and protect U.S. leadership in critical emerging technologies, we need to be able to take into account both classified and commercial information to fully assess where we stand.” 

A summary of the bill states that the office would be composed of experts from the intelligence community, the Commerce, Defense and Treasury departments and other relevant agencies. It also states that experts from the private sector and academia would be involved based on the project. 

Young said in the release that the bill will ensure the national security community is in sync in order to win the “technological race” against China. 

Warner said the U.S. has made significant investments in economic sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing in recent years, but it must be able to track its progress against its peers. 

“I’m proud to join this bipartisan effort to create a centralized hub that’s responsible for keeping tabs on these developments, which are critical to our economic and national security,” he said. 

Bennet also told NBC News in an interview that he has discussed the bill with members of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) office and believes the legislation has a “high likelihood” of passing. 

The legislation follows multiple Capitol Hill hearings on AI in recent weeks as lawmakers have been increasingly turning their attention to the emerging technology, calling for action to manage its risks and ensure it is benefiting society. 

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) announced last week that he plans to introduce a bill to require disclaimers on all content produced by AI.

Tags AI Artificial Intelligence China competitiveness Chuck Schumer Mark Warner Michael Bennet Todd Young

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  6. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  7. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  8. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  9. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  10. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  11. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  12. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  13. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  14. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  15. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  16. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
Load more

Video

See all Video