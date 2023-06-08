trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senators face setback in labeling Wagner a terrorist organization

by Laura Kelly - 06/08/23 5:11 PM ET
by Laura Kelly - 06/08/23 5:11 PM ET
FILE – Visitors wearing military camouflage stand at the entrance of the ‘PMC Wagner Centre’, which is associated with businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block during National Unity Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 4, 2022. Russia’s Wagner Group, a private military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, has played an increasingly visible role in the fighting in Ukraine. (AP Photo, File)

Senators intent on labeling Russia’s Wagner group a foreign terrorist organization faced a roadblock Thursday as legislation directing such action failed to advance out of a committee markup.

While Democrats and Republicans have offered support for labeling Wagner as a terrorist group, it is opposed by the White House over concern that giving Wagner such a broad sanction would harm U.S. relations with, in particular, African countries that employ it as a private security firm. 

That argument has resonated with a bipartisan group of senators. 

“I think we need to hold the Wagner group accountable for the crimes that they’re doing, and we just need to make sure that what we’re doing does not have unintended consequences,” Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) told The Hill when asked if he supported the text. 

The bill, the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) Act, was tabled by an unnamed senator, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced at the start of the markup meeting.

Menendez said he hoped to bring up the HARM Act and another bill related to negotiating a tax agreement with Taiwan during a June 21 markup. 

The legislation will have to overcome criticisms by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), in particular, who share concerns by the White House that imposing strict sanctions such as the terrorist designation on Wagner would block U.S. officials from talking with African leaders who employ Wagner.

The private military company holds a long list of accusations of grievous atrocities against civilians in African countries, where it is often hired to supplement those countries’ weak militaries. But its notoriety has increased with its controversial role on the frontline in Russia’s war on Ukraine. 

The outfit, led by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, is accused of employing brutal tactics of human wave attacks, trying to overwhelm Ukrainian positions with bodies, accused of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war and other allegations of war crimes.

The Biden administration in January labeled Wagner a transnational criminal organization, an effort to siphon off the group’s revenue streams. The U.S. sanctioned the head of the Wagner group in Mali last month for trying to source weapons through the African country for use in Ukraine. 

Coons told The Hill that conversations surrounding the language of the bill text are happening only between supporters, like legislation co-sponsor Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and members who are concerned. 

“This is an issue that deserves more thorough conversation so that those of us who see Wagner’s broadscale, harmful, pernicious, terrible impact on a half dozen countries are confident we are doing everything we can to counter them,” he said. 

Booker, rushing to leave the Senate floor late Thursday afternoon, was reluctant to address questions over his concerns about the HARM Act.  

“It’s a much longer conversation,” he told The Hill as he tried to push through a locked door.

“Something I’ll talk to you about when we get back next week, if you’re interested.”

Tags Bob Menendez Chris Coons Cory Booker Foreign Relations Pete Ricketts Ukraine-Russia war Wagner Group

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  6. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  7. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  8. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  9. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  10. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  11. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  12. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  13. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  14. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  15. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  16. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video